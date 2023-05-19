French prosecutor confirms arrest warrant for Lebanon central bank's Salameh

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during an interview in Beirut
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during an interview for Reuters Next conference, in Beirut, Lebanon November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - France's national financial prosecutor (PNF) confirmed in a statement on Friday that it has issued an arrest warrant for Lebanon central bank governor Riad Salameh.

Lebanon's caretaker interior minister said earlier on Friday that the country had received an Interpol notice issued for Salameh. The warrant is part of a French investigation into whether the governor embezzled hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds, an accusation he denies. read more

Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

