French tourist jailed in Iran goes on hunger strike

PARIS, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Benjamin Briere, a French tourist jailed in Iran on spying charges since spring 2020, has begun a hunger strike, his lawyer and sister said in a statement on Monday.

French authorities remain in close contact with Briere, visiting him on Dec. 21 and contacting him on Monday, a French foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Briere has been held since May 2010 when he was arrested after flying a helicam - a remote-controlled mini helicopter - in the desert near the Turkmenistan-Iran border, and charged with espionage and propaganda against the Islamic Republic. read more

"The feeling of abandonment - and distress – has led Benjamin Briere to embark on a hunger strike in order to alert Iranian and French authorities to the absurdity of his detention," his sister Blandine Briere and lawyer Philippe Valent said in an emailed statement.

Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, editing by Dominique Vidalon and Bernadette Baum

