Fresh EU sanctions to target Iran's Revolutionary Guards - Germany















BERLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Fresh European Union sanctions on Iran will target the country's Revolutionary Guards, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

"With this sanctions package, we are targeting in particular those who are responsible for the executions, the violence against innocent people," she told reporters as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels.

"These are especially the Revolutionary Guards but also those who - with forced videos - try to intimidate people or punish them."

Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Thomas Escritt, editing by Rachel More











