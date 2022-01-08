Fuel truck overturns in western Iran, causing fire - state TV

DUBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - A tanker truck carrying fuel overturned in western Iran on Saturday, killing the driver and setting several nearby homes on fire, an emergency official told state TV.

"The contents of the truck flowed towards homes ... and caught fire. Five ambulances and three rescue vehicles have been despatched, as well as firefighters," the official, identified only as Jalali, told the broadcaster.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom Editing by Mark Potter

