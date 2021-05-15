Skip to main content

Middle EastGaza tower housing AP, Al Jazeera collapses after missile strike - witness

Reuters
1 minute read
1/3

A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A 12-storey Gaza tower block housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera collapsed on Saturday after being struck by Israeli missiles, a Reuters witness said.

The owner of the building had been warned in advance of an impending Israeli missile strike, a Reuters reporter said, and the building had been evacuated.

The Israeli military did not immediately provide comment on the incident.

The building also contained a number of apartments and other offices.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 1:27 PM UTCIsrael-Gaza conflict rages on, diplomacy yet to gain traction

Israel pummelled Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants launched rockets at Tel Aviv and other cities on Saturday, with no sign yet of an end to their worst escalation since 2014.

Middle EastEgypt sends ambulances to pick up wounded from Gaza
Middle EastGaza tower housing AP, Al Jazeera collapses after missile strike - witness
Middle EastIranian minister cancels Austrian visit over Israeli flag
Middle EastUAE attracts foreign investments of $20 billion in 2020