Gaza truce to go into effect at 20:30 GMT, Islamic Jihad says

JERUSALEM, Aug 7 (Reuters) - A truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza will go into effect at 11.30 p.m. (2030 GMT) on Sunday, helped by Egyptian mediators, the militant group said.

"We appreciate the Egyptian efforts that had been exerted to end the Israeli aggression against our people," Islamic Jihad spokesman Tareq Selmi said.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi;

