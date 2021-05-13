Skip to main content

Middle EastGaza violence could impact Israel's credit rating - Fitch

The Fitch Ratings logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London,Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

The intensifying Israeli-Palestinian violence in Gaza could have a negative impact on Israel's sovereign credit rating, Fitch warned on Thursday.

Fitch affirmed Israel's rating at A+ with a stable outlook in January but said that political and security risks that had a serious and prolonged impact on the economy could be driver for a "negative rating action".

"The latest violence could pose some threats to the (ratings) outlook," the firm's analysts said in a report published on Thursday.

Earlier, Palestinian militants fired more rockets into Israel's commercial heartland as Israel kept up a punishing bombing campaign in Gaza and massed tanks and troops on the enclave's border. read more

