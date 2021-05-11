Rockets are seen launched from the Gaza Strip towards the Israel, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Gaza's Islamist ruler Hamas said it had fired over 130 rockets towards Tel Aviv on Tuesday night in response to an Israeli air strike that had flattened a tower block in the Strip.

"We are carrying (out) now our promise (by) launching a massive rocket strike against Tel Aviv and its suburbs, with 130 rockets, in response to the enemy's targeting of residential towers,” Hamas's armed wing said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.