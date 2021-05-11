Skip to main content

Middle EastGaza's Hamas militants fire 130 rockets towards Tel Aviv - Hamas statement

Reuters
1 minute read

Rockets are seen launched from the Gaza Strip towards the Israel, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Gaza's Islamist ruler Hamas said it had fired over 130 rockets towards Tel Aviv on Tuesday night in response to an Israeli air strike that had flattened a tower block in the Strip.

"We are carrying (out) now our promise (by) launching a massive rocket strike against Tel Aviv and its suburbs, with 130 rockets, in response to the enemy's targeting of residential towers,” Hamas's armed wing said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 7:01 PM UTCGaza block collapses after Israeli strike, rockets hit Tel Aviv

A 13-storey residential block in the Gaza Strip collapsed on Tuesday night after being hit by an Israeli air strike, witnesses said, and three people were wounded in a retaliatory rocket attack from Gaza on Tel Aviv.

Middle EastEast Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah becomes emblem of Palestinian struggle
Middle EastIn Turkey, protests against Israel over surge in violence
Middle EastU.S. military ship fires 30 warning shots after encounter with Iranian vessels
Middle EastSaudi foreign minister receives Turkish counterpart in Mecca - SPA