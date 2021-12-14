Middle East
GCC calls on Lebanon to prevent Hezbollah from conducting 'terrorist operations'
RIYADH, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Gulf Cooperation Council called on Lebanon to prevent Hezbollah from conducting "terrorist operations", strengthen its military and ensure that arms are limited to "legitimate state institutions", the six-member group's Secretary General Nayef Falah Mubarak al-Hajraf said on Tuesday.
He also called on Lebanon to tighten border controls and take measures to deter drug smuggling via exports into Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.
Reporting by Yousef Saba
