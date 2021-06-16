Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
GCC foreign ministers: Iran missile programme should be addressed in nuclear talks

A missile unveiled by Iran is launched in an unknown location in Iran in this picture received by Reuters on August 20, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Gulf Arab foreign ministers said on Wednesday U.S.-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal should take into consideration Tehran's ballistic missile programme and stressed the need to include Gulf Arab countries in the dialogue.

The remarks came during a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministerial council in Riyadh.

