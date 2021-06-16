Middle East
GCC foreign ministers: Iran missile programme should be addressed in nuclear talks
DUBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Gulf Arab foreign ministers said on Wednesday U.S.-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal should take into consideration Tehran's ballistic missile programme and stressed the need to include Gulf Arab countries in the dialogue.
The remarks came during a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministerial council in Riyadh.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.