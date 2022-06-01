German ambassador met Turkish officials over Kurdish PKK - ministry

BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - Germany's ambassador to Turkey was invited to the Turkish foreign ministry on Monday to discuss measures taken by German authorities against the PKK Kurdish militant group in Germany, a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that there was a meeting the day before yesterday in the Turkish Foreign Ministry," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference in Berlin, adding that such exchanges were common between Germany and Turkey.

Writing by Paul Carrel

