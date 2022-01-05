German minister says Iran has squandered a lot of trust

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attends a conference with members of the media during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 5, 2022. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said Iran has squandered a lot of trust, warning there is not much time to revive a nuclear deal.

Tehran is currently negotiating with major powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna.

Reporting by Simon Lewis, Caitlin Webber and Daphne Psaledakis

