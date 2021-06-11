Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Germany buys Dubai data to track possible tax evasion

2 minute read

Germany has bought a trove of data that could help treasury officials track down possible tax evasion by wealthy German citizens, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

"The data will now be evaluated by the regional tax authorities," Scholz said in Berlin. "Tax evasion is not a minor offence it is a crime."

Der Spiegel Magazine first reported the purchase of a CD containing details of assets in Dubai such as tracts of land and real estate owned by German nationals.

It said an anonymous informant approached German officials and offered to pass on the data, for which the Federal Tax Office paid about 2 million euros ($2.42 million), Spiegel said.

Scholz did not confirm or deny the details reported by Spiegel about how the CD was purchased or the price.

Tax authorities in Germany's 16 states had in the past sought information from countries like Switzerland to unearth possible tax evasion by wealthy Germans.

Scholz, who leads the Social Democratic Party (SPD), has made fair taxation a major election pledge before an election in September forecast to deal his centre-left party its worst-ever result.

($1 = 0.8263 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 3:12 PM UTCIran nuclear deal talks to resume on Saturday - Iranian official

Talks between Iran and world powers on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume in Vienna on Saturday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday.

Middle EastAmazon Web Services says will open data centers in Israel
Middle EastOPEC+ will need to boost output to meet 2022 demand recovery -IEA
Middle EastU.S. drops sanctions on former Iranian officials, step called routine
Middle EastGermany buys Dubai data to track possible tax evasion

Germany has bought a trove of data that could help treasury officials track down possible tax evasion by wealthy German citizens, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday.