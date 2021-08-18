Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Germany says Iran's accelerated enrichment of uranium is "very negative step"

1 minute read

A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, March 30, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

BERLIN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Iran's acceleration of its enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade breaches restrictions imposed in a 2015 nuclear deal, Germany said on Wednesday, urging Tehran to return to negotiations with a constructive approach.

"Iran has no plausible civilian justification for these steps, and instead gains military knowledge and skills," a Foreign Ministry spokesman told a news conference. "We urge Iran to return to the negotiating table with a constructive stance."

The U.N. atomic watchdog said in a report on Tuesday seen by Reuters that Iran had accelerated its enrichment of uranium.

Reporting by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 10:08 AM UTC

Iran accelerates enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade, IAEA says

Iran has accelerated its enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade, the U.N. atomic watchdog said in a report on Tuesday seen by Reuters, a move raising tensions with the West as both sides seek to resume talks on reviving Tehran's nuclear deal.

Middle East
China's President Xi spoke with Iranian, Iraqi presidents
Middle East
Israel's El Al Airlines Q2 loss narrows, seeks more state aid
Middle East
Oil steadies but Delta outbreaks cloud demand prospects
Middle East
Third Pfizer dose 86% effective in over 60s, Israeli HMO says