Germany warns Iran not to squander window of opportunity in Vienna talks

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas prepares for the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany June 30, 2021. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday urged Iran to return to the Vienna negotiations on reviving a nuclear deal as soon as possible.

"If we don't want to jeopardize what we have achieved so far in Vienna we cannot stretch out the negotiations into eternity," Maas told journalists in Berlin.

"We expect Iran to return to the negotiating table in Vienna as soon as possible, and to do so with the necessary flexibility and readiness for compromise to strike a deal."

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.