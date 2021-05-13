Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Germany warns of protests as Gaza conflict intensifies

Police officers detain a person after riots during a protest in support of Palestinians, in Berlin, Germany, May 9, 2021.

Authorities on Thursday warned of further protests in Germany over the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

On Wednesday, German police detained more than a dozen men in three cities suspected of damaging a synagogue, burning Israeli flags and starting a fire at a Jewish memorial site. read more

"Security agencies expect intensifying protest activities by Palestinians in Germany as well as parts of the leftist movement," an Interior Ministry spokesman said.

Some of the suspects in the earlier incidents told police the Israel-Palestinian violence had motivated them to throw stones at a synagogue.

