Israel's right to defend itself includes the right to destroy infrastructure from which future attacks can be launched, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday at the start of a visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

Speaking at Ben Gurion Airport, Maas added that a durable peace would require that both Israelis and Palestinians be in a position to run their own affairs.

"We are convinced that life in security and peace is only possible in the long term if Israelis and Palestinians can run their own affairs," he said.

"We have always stressed that Israel has a right to defend itself," he added. "Part of that is degrading the establishments from which attacks on Israel are launched and preventing future attacks by making sure the infrastructure for those future attacks is no longer a danger."

