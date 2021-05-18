German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany May 8, 2021. John MacDougall/Pool via REUTERS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by video conference to Jordan's King Abdullah on Tuesday about the escalating violence in the Middle East, with both backing efforts to reach a ceasefire, Merkel's spokesman said.

"Both agreed that initiatives for a speedy ceasefire should be supported in order to create the conditions for the resumption of political negotiations," he said in a statement.

