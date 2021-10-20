Skip to main content

Middle East

GES wins tender to take over Israeli desalination plant

1 minute read

JERUSALEM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Water treatment specialist Global Environmental Solutions (GES) won a government tender to buy a desalination plant in central Israel for 909 million shekels ($283 million), the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

GES, which is a subsidiary of Generation Capital (GNRS.TA), will take over the plant in the Mediterranean port city of Ashdod from national water company Mekorot.

The Ashdod facility began operating in 2016 and has the capacity to desalinate up to 100 million cubic meters of seawater a year. It is one of five large desalination plants built in recent years along Israel's coastline, which together provide for about 90% of total household water use.

($1 = 3.2137 shekels)

