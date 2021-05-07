Skip to main content

Middle EastGlobal equity funds see big weekly inflows on recovery hopes - Lipper

Reuters
2 minute read

Global equity funds attracted massive inflows of investments in the week ending on May 5, boosted by strong corporate earnings and rising hopes of a faster global economic recovery.

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, global equity funds attracted $12.9 billion worth of inflows, the highest amount in three weeks.

Cyclical sectors led the inflows as more industries reopened after pandemic lockdowns and people started to splurge on discretionary items.

Financial sector funds received $1.94 billion, the highest in five weeks, while mining and consumer discretionary sectors received $672 million and $473 million respectively.

However, investors continued to sell funds that invest in Indian equities due to soaring coronavirus cases and deaths in the country, which have raised concerns of a national lockdown.

Meanwhile, global bond funds obtained inflows worth $17.16 billion, the biggest in three weeks.

On the other hand, investors sold $21.6 billion in global money market funds, pointing to a rise in risk appetites.

Among commodities, $46 million left precious metal funds after marginal inflows of $1 million the previous week.

An analysis of 23,845 emerging-market funds showed equity funds received a net $17 million, the lowest since September 2020, while bond funds had $268 million in outflows.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 12:28 AM UTCPentagon chief says removal of all contractors from Afghanistan under way

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday the process of removing all contractors from Afghanistan working with the United States was under way as part of President Joe Biden's withdrawal of forces from the country.

Middle EastEuropean powers tell Israel to stop settlement expansion amid tension in Jerusalem
Middle EastIsrael's president picks Netanyahu opponent Lapid to form government
Middle EastAmerican Axle, Israel's REE to develop electric-vehicle propulsion system
Middle EastEXCLUSIVE Saudi Arabia wants to see "verifiable deeds" from talks with Iran, says official

A Saudi foreign ministry official said on Friday that talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran aim to reduce regional tensions, but added it was too early to judge the outcome and Riyadh wanted to see "verifiable deeds".