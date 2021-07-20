Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Stocks recover even as global recovery fears linger

4 minute read
1/3

The trading floor is seen at the end of a trading day at the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

  • European stocks rebounded from worst day of 2021
  • German bond yields touch fresh Feb lows
  • FX reflation trades falter
  • U.S. dollar close to early-April high
  • Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

LONDON/HONG KONG, July 20 (Reuters) - European shares bounced back from their worst day of the year on Tuesday, but German bond yields slipped to fresh five-month lows as a reminder that investors remained worried the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant could derail the economic recovery.

Europe's STOXX 600 (.STOXX) added 1%, boosted by a clutch of positive corporate earnings and production updates from miners, while in the U.S. e-mini futures for the S&P 500 index were up 0.6%.

The positive moves followed more selling in Asia, with MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) falling 0.7% and Japan's Nikkei 225 (.N225) hitting a six-month low, down nearly 1%.

China deleveraging risks hurt property stocks and the broader market for a second day, causing a plunge in shares of heavily indebted developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK). The Hang Seng Index (.HSI) dropped 0.8% while China's blue chip CSI300 Index (.CSI300) was 0.1% lower.

MSCI's broadest gauge of global shares (.MIWD00000PUS) was 0.5% lower, extending its longest-losing streak in nearly 18 months.

"The reality is that this price action has become somewhat self-fulfilling as the myopic investor sentiment and positioning are forced to re-assess," said James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

"I fear the equity selling isn't over yet, and if I am right, Europe will be the worst place to be given the index is value dominated – and thus very cyclical."

Riskier assets globally have come under pressure recently as many countries struggle to contain the outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta virus variant, raising fears that further lockdowns and other restrictions could upend the worldwide economic recovery.

Stocks on Wall Street fell as much as 2% on Monday, with the Dow posting its worst day in nine months as COVID-19 deaths increased in the United States.

In a separate gauge of investor risk appetite, bitcoin fell below $30,000 for the first time since June 22.

"Despite the vaccine rollout, markets do not appear to be learning to live with COVID-19," ANZ analysts wrote in a note to clients.

"Sentiment appears to have shifted, at least for the moment, to a persuasion that growth and earnings expectations may be overdone," they said, noting that risk-averse investors were bailing out of commodities.

In a sign of lingering fears of the spread of the Delta variant, the Aussie dollar/Swiss franc cross, a favourite proxy in currency markets for economic recovery bets, fell to its lowest level since December 2020 at 0.6714 francs , according to Refinitiv data.

Against a basket of its rivals , the U.S. dollar strengthened widely on Tuesday and was close to an early-April high of 93.041 hit in the previous session.

U.S. yields turned higher following Monday's searing rally. The 10-year yield rose to 1.217% from a close of 1.181%, a level last seen in February.

However, while the U.S. yield curve steepened slightly, the spread between the U.S. 10-year and 2-year yield remained near February lows, signalling investor doubts about the growth outlook.

In Europe, Germany's 10-year yield , the benchmark for the bloc, briefly fell to -0.403%, breaching a new lowest level since February and was down around 1 basis point to -0.398%, as of 0733 GMT.

Oil prices stabilised after slumping around 7% in the previous session due to worries about future demand and after an OPEC+ agreement to increase supply.

Brent crude gained 0.7% to $69.11 a barrel. The U.S. crude contract for August delivery , which expires later on Tuesday, was up 0.9% at $66.64 a barrel. read more

Spot gold was flat at $1,812.16 per ounce after hitting a one-week low of $1,794.06 in the previous session.

Reporting by Tom Arnold and Kane Wu; additional reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Michael Perry and Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 9:15 AM UTCIsrael PM warns Unilever of "severe consequences" from Ben & Jerry's decision

Israel warned consumer goods giant Unilever Plc (ULVR.L) on Tuesday of "severe consequences" from a decision by subsidiary Ben & Jerry's to stop selling ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, and urged U.S. states to invoke anti-boycott laws.

Middle EastTwo rockets fired from Lebanon at Israel, no damage - Israeli army

Two rockets were launched at Israel from Lebanon overnight on Tuesday, setting off sirens but causing no damage or injuries, and the Israeli military said it had responded with artillery fire.

Middle EastSuicide attack in Iraq's Sadr City kills at least 35, wounds dozens -sources
Middle EastErdogan calls for U.S. funding to back Kabul airport mission
Middle EastBiden meets Jordan's King Abdullah to discuss Middle East issues