Rosy earnings lifts Wall Street to record peak, dollar wilts

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - Strong company earnings and solid economic growth data hoisted U.S. shares to record highs on Thursday, though the Federal Reserve's message earlier this week that it was in no hurry to taper stimulus pinned the dollar at a one-month low.

Following a spate of strong corporate earnings reports from Ford Motor Co (F.N) to KFC-owner Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N) overnight, investors were further cheered by data showing the U.S. economy grew at a solid annualised pace of 6.5% in the second quarter. read more

"Today is a follow-on from really good earnings last night, which is great news," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York, which manages $4 billion in assets. "The expectation is that we will continue to see good earnings."

The volley of positive news boosted the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) by 0.6%, which touched a record high of 35,171.52 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 (.SPX) also jumped 0.6% after hitting an all-time high of 4,429.97 points, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 0.3%.

Equity markets elsewhere were also buoyant as investors digested news of bumper financial earnings in Europe, while reports that Chinese regulators had called banks overnight to soothe concerns about a widening regulatory crackdown further brightened the mood. read more

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) climbed 0.46%, having also hit a record high of 464.31 points earlier, and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 0.98%.

Chinese blue-chip shares (.CSI300) rebounded 1.9%, and the Hang Seng Tech Index (.HSCI), the target of heavy selling recently, leapt 3.8%, though it was still down 4% for the week.

But the market exuberance did not extend to the dollar, which languished as investors digested the Federal Reserve's remarks on Wednesday that the strength of future economic data will determine when it starts to taper its bond purchases.

The dollar index fell 0.38% to 91.882, a level last seen on June 29. A sluggish dollar hoisted the euro up 0.35% to $1.1885, its highest in more than 3 weeks.

Treasury yields seesawed in choppy trade, as investors grappled with the conflicting signals of the Fed's dovish tone and the run of positive economic and corporate news.

Benchmark 10-year yields last inched up to 1.2693%, from 1.263% late on Wednesday. Two-year yields edged lower , however, pulling back to 0.2035% from 0.211%

Gold investors cheered the prospect that a dovish Fed more focused on supporting economic growth than tempering price pressures could bode well for bullion, seen as a hedge against inflation.

Spot gold added 1.3% to $1,830.84 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 1.74% to $1,831.10 an ounce.

Oil prices were also firm as data showed crude stockpiles in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, fell to their lowest since January 2020, with Brent crude oil prices pushing back above $75 a barrel.

U.S. crude recently rose 1.24% to $73.29 per barrel and Brent was at $75.64, up 1.2% on the day.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing in New York; Additional Reporting by Marc Jones in London, Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Jan Harvey and Alistair Bell

