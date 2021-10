The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

RIYADH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) Chief Executive David Solomon said on Tuesday there is a risk of higher inflation and slower growth globally.

There will be consequences for having accommodative monetary policy for a long time, Solomon said at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

