Greece must be held accountable for Turkish airspace violations -Erdogan
MADRID, June 30 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Greece has violated Turkish airspace 147 times and it needs to be held accountable for this.
He was speaking at a news conference in Madrid at the end of a NATO summit. It was not immediately clear over what time period the alleged violations occurred.
Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer
