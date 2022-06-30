Greece must be held accountable for Turkish airspace violations -Erdogan

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a news conference during a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

MADRID, June 30 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Greece has violated Turkish airspace 147 times and it needs to be held accountable for this.

He was speaking at a news conference in Madrid at the end of a NATO summit. It was not immediately clear over what time period the alleged violations occurred.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

