Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Guards deny Iran forces, allies involved in ship incident off UAE coast -report

2 minute read

DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards denied that Iranian forces or allies were involved in action against any ship off the UAE coast on Tuesday, saying the incident was a pretext for "hostile action" against Tehran, Iranian state television said on its website.

"According to information from security sources, Iran's armed forces and all branches of the Islamic Resistance in the Middle East have nothing to do with the incident in the Gulf of Oman," the Guards said in a statement carried by the website.

It said the incident was a move by Western countries and Israel "to prepare the public opinion of the international community for hostile action against the honorable nation of Iran."

Three maritime security sources said earlier that Iranian-backed forces were believed to have seized an oil tanker in the Gulf off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, after Britain's maritime trade agency reported a "potential hijack" in the area. read more

Reporting by Dubai newsroom Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 4:11 PM UTCSpanish, Croatian planes join battle against Turkish wildfires

Firefighting planes from Spain and Croatia joined the battle against wildfires raging for a seventh day near Turkey's southern resorts amid increasing calls for more aerial support and sharp criticism of the government's response.

Middle EastTanker seized by suspected Iran-backed forces in Arabian Sea, say maritime sources
Middle EastUAE lifts ban on transit flights including from India and Pakistan
Middle EastSome officials saw risk of Beirut blast, did not act - HRW report
Middle EastIraq says U.S. to return 17,000 ancient artifacts looted after invasion