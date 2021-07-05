Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Gulf Air plane evacuated in Kuwait after "minor incident" on landing

1 minute read

DUBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Passengers and crew onboard a Gulf Air flight from Bahrain were evacuated at Kuwait International Airport on Monday after what the airline described as a "minor incident" during landing.

All 62 passengers and 7 crew onboard flight GF215 from Bahrain to Kuwait were safely evacuated from the aircraft and escorted to the airport terminal, the airline said on Twitter.

"We are currently working with the authorities to identify the cause of the incident."

Writing by Alexander Cornwell; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 4:47 PM UTCAnalysis: OPEC disagreement lays bare growing UAE-Saudi economic rivalry

Rare public disagreement between the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia over OPEC policy points to a growing economic rivalry between the two largest Arab economies which only looks set to intensify, several regional analysts said.

Middle EastNordic fund KLP excludes 16 companies over links to Israeli settlements in West Bank
Middle EastOPEC+ abandons oil policy meeting after Saudi-UAE clash
Middle EastRockets hit Iraqi base housing U.S. forces, no casualties - U.S. coalition

At least three rockets landed on Monday on the Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. and other international forces in western Iraq, but caused no casualties, a coalition spokesman said.

Middle EastSettlement agreed to release ship that blocked Suez Canal