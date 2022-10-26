Gulf economies need to boost production, exports -Bahrain finance minister















RIYADH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bahrain's finance minister said on Wednesday that the Gulf countries need to build their production and export capabilities in order to transform their economies, since the majority of their non-oil GDP is currently built on consumption and imports.

The finance minister, Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa, spoke in Riyadh at the FII investment conference.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; writing by Lina Najem; editing by Jason Neely











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.