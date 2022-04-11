Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Gulf lender QNB posts 9% rise in first-quarter profit

1 minute read

The logo of Qatar National Bank is seen on its building in Doha, Qatar, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB) (QNBK.QA) posted a 9% rise in quarterly profit on Monday, helped by healthy loan growth and cost savings.

The Gulf's biggest bank reported a net profit of 3.62 billion Qatar riyals ($989.6 million), up from 3.31 billion riyals for the same period in 2021.

($1 = 3.6580 Qatar riyals)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Saeed Azhar Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.