Gulf lender QNB posts 9% rise in first-quarter profit
DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB) (QNBK.QA) posted a 9% rise in quarterly profit on Monday, helped by healthy loan growth and cost savings.
The Gulf's biggest bank reported a net profit of 3.62 billion Qatar riyals ($989.6 million), up from 3.31 billion riyals for the same period in 2021.
($1 = 3.6580 Qatar riyals)
