Gulf markets set for modest upswing on output cut, PMI data

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A woman walks through the Dubai Financial Market after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Gulf markets opened slightly higher and with a firmer tone on Tuesday, boosted by solid PMI data in UAE and Saudi Arabia as well the decision of OPEC+ to cut output in order to bolster oil prices after the recent slide.

OPEC and its allies, led by Russia, on Monday agreed a small output cut of 100,000 barrels a day. read more

Brent crude futures had fallen 49 cents, or 0.5%, to $95.25 a barrel by 0638 GMT.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The non-oil private sectors of Saudi Arabia and UAE expanded in August at its fastest pace, boosted by improving demand conditions, a survey showed on Sept. 5. read more ,

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) edged up 0.2%, with Retal Urban Development Co (4322.SE) adding 0.9% and oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) gaining 0.8%.

In Dubai, the main share index (.DFMGI) advanced 0.7%, snapping four consecutive sessions of losses, as Banking shares Mashreq (MASB.DU) and Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) were up 7.3% and 0.7%, respectively.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) was slightly up, reversing a sharp decline in the previous session following a Reuters poll on Dubai housing market outlook on Sept. 5. read more

The Abu Dhabi index (.FTFADGI) edged up 0.1%, led by a 0.2% increase in its largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) and a 0.7% gain in ADNOC Distribution (ADNOCDIST.AD).

In Qatar, the benchmark index (.QSI) bucked the trend. Stocks were down 0.4%, continuing the downtrend for the eighth consecutive session, with Qatar Islamic Bank (QISB.QA) shedding 1.7% and Qatar Navigation (QNNC.QA) slipping 1.5%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.