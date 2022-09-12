Gulf stocks extend rally despite oil drop, rate-hike bets

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Clocks showing the time in different cities of the world are pictured at the stock market, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Gulf equities climbed higher on Monday, as investors appeared to shrug off the drop in oil prices amid China's fresh COVID-19 restrictions and potential rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Oil prices, a key driver for financial markets in the Middle East, fell on Monday with the global fuel demand outlook overshadowed by COVID-19 restrictions in China and the potential for further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe.

Oil prices dropped $1.01, or 1.1%, to $91.83 a barrel by 0630 GMT, after settling 4.1% higher on Friday.

The Abu Dhabi index .

In Dubai, the main share index (.DFMGI) inched up 0.3%, supported by financial and real estate stocks. Dubai's largest lender Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) advanced 1.6% while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) was up 2.9%.

The United Arab Emirates' tourism revenues were 19 billion dirhams ($5.17 billion) in the first half of 2022, its vice president said on Sunday in a tweet. read more

The quick vaccination roll-out in the emirates and easing of pandemic restrictions faster than most cities around the world allowed it to bounce back quickly from the pandemic, enjoying a sharp uptick in visitors as Dubai hosted the Expo world fair from last October to March.

In Qatar, the benchmark index (.QSI), was up 0.3%, led by gains in telecoms and financial stocks, with Ooredoo (ORDS.QA) advancing 2.4% and sharia lender Masraf Al Rayan (MARK.QA) climbing 0.6%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) edged 0.1% higher, as losses in materials shares were capped by gains in financial companies. Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) rose 0.4%, while chemical manufacturing company Saudi Basic Industries Corporation - SABIC (2010.SE) was down 2.2%.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) was trading flat.

Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

