Gulf stocks extend rally despite oil drop, rate-hike bets
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Gulf equities climbed higher on Monday, as investors appeared to shrug off the drop in oil prices amid China's fresh COVID-19 restrictions and potential rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Oil prices, a key driver for financial markets in the Middle East, fell on Monday with the global fuel demand outlook overshadowed by COVID-19 restrictions in China and the potential for further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe.
Oil prices dropped $1.01, or 1.1%, to $91.83 a barrel by 0630 GMT, after settling 4.1% higher on Friday.
In Dubai, the main share index (.DFMGI) inched up 0.3%, supported by financial and real estate stocks. Dubai's largest lender Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) advanced 1.6% while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) was up 2.9%.
The United Arab Emirates' tourism revenues were 19 billion dirhams ($5.17 billion) in the first half of 2022, its vice president said on Sunday in a tweet. read more
The quick vaccination roll-out in the emirates and easing of pandemic restrictions faster than most cities around the world allowed it to bounce back quickly from the pandemic, enjoying a sharp uptick in visitors as Dubai hosted the Expo world fair from last October to March.
In Qatar, the benchmark index (.QSI), was up 0.3%, led by gains in telecoms and financial stocks, with Ooredoo (ORDS.QA) advancing 2.4% and sharia lender Masraf Al Rayan (MARK.QA) climbing 0.6%.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) edged 0.1% higher, as losses in materials shares were capped by gains in financial companies. Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) rose 0.4%, while chemical manufacturing company Saudi Basic Industries Corporation - SABIC (2010.SE) was down 2.2%.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) was trading flat.
