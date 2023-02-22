Gulf Stocks in red as oil declines ahead of Fed minutes

An investor walks through the Dubai Financial Market after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets fell on Wednesday in early trade, amid a decline in oil prices as investors kept their eyes peeled for the minutes of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that is likely to shed light on the central bank's next interest rate hike.

Brent crude futures for April delivery fell 30 cents to $82.75 a barrel by 0721 GMT.

Investors will be closely watching as the Fed is slated to release the minutes of its latest meeting on Wednesday, which will give a glimpse of how high officials are projecting interest rates to rise after recent data showed stronger-than-expected U.S. employment and consumer prices.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed policy decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, exposing the region to a direct impact from any monetary tightening by the central bank.

The Qatari Stock index (.QSI) fell 0.7%, dragged down by losses in financials, with the Gulf's largest lender, Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA), and Sharia-compliant lender, Masraf Al Rayan (MARK.QA), dropping 1.3% and 1.4%, respectively.

Among other stocks, Qatar Insurance (QINS.QA), the biggest insurer in the Gulf, plunged nearly 5% after it swung to a loss of 648.1 million riyals ($177.56 million) in fiscal year 2022.

Dubai's benchmark stock index (.DFMGI) dropped 0.4%, pressured by a 0.9% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) and a 2.5% slide in TECOM Group (TECOM.DU).

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index (.FTFADGI) also opened down 0.4%, dragged down by a 0.1% drop in conglomerate International holding Company (IHC.AD) and a 2.2% decline in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB.AD).

Stock markets in Saudi Arabia were closed on the occasion of Saudi Founding day and are likely to resume trading on Thursday.

($1 = 3.6500 Qatar riyals)

Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next