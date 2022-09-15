Gulf stocks shrug off hawkish Fed rate bets to open higher

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Electronic boards showing stock information are pictured at the stock market, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Gulf equities edged higher on Thursday, brushing aside fragile risk appetite in stock markets globally after investors assessed the prospect of an aggressive U.S. interest rate hike to tackle rapid inflation.

Although, Gulf Cooperation Council countries still remained vulnerable to rate hikes and demand outlook as oil prices, which fuel the region's growth, mostly remained volatile this week.

Oil prices drifted lower as weak demand concerns over a large build in the U.S. crude inventory plus a strong dollar overtook potential supply disruption as the centre of focus.

The Abu Dhabi index (.FTFADGI) climbed 1.2%, led by a 1.5% hike in its top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) and a 14.7% surge in Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA.AD).

Shares of Dhabi National soared in the previous session as well after Multiply Group (MULTIPLY.AD) acquired a 7.3% stake in the group in a deal worth 10 billion dirhams ($2.72 billion). Multiply Group advanced more than 12% on Thursday.

In Dubai, the main share index (.DFMGI) added 0.5%, and was on course to notch a second consecutive weekly gain, with heavyweight financials and real estate stocks leading the gains. Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) and Emaar properties (EMAR.DU) were up 0.8% and 1.4%, respectively.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) rose 0.6%, driven by property and financial stocks, with luxury housing developer Retal Urban Development Company (4322.SE) gaining 1.2% and lender Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) rising 0.7%.

Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) was up 1.1%.

In Qatar, the index (.QSI) picked up 0.9% as nearly all of its constituents moved into positive territory with financial shares leading the gains. Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA) and Qatar Islamic Bank (QISB.QA) were up 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

