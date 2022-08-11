Gunman exits Lebanon bank, ending hostage situation

A man who security sources said is armed and holding hostages while demanding the return of his bank deposits, is seen through the door of the Federal Bank of Lebanon in Hamra, Lebanon, August 11, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A Lebanese man who had held six people hostage at gunpoint inside a commercial bank in Beirut for around six hours exited the bank on Thursday evening, a Reuters journalist said.

He lifted his hands in salute as he exited the bank accompanied by security forces. No hostages appeared to be harmed, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.