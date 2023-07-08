Gunmen attack police station in restive Iran province
DUBAI, July 8 (Reuters) - Unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers attacked a police station in Iran's restive southeast on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties, Iranian state media reported.
The official news agency IRNA quoted informed sources as saying two of the attackers had detonated their explosive belts in the attack in the city of Zahedan, capital of the Sistan-Baluchistan province.
