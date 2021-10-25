Skip to main content

Halkbank cuts loan rates after Turkey cenbank easing -document

People walk past a branch of Halkbank in central Istanbul, Turkey, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

ISTANBUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's Halkbank, a big state lender, cut rates on corporate and commercial loans by about 200 basis points to a range of 15.5% to 16.5% on Monday, according to a document seen by Reuters and a source confirming the move.

Reuters had reported on Sunday that the three state lenders - Halkbank, Ziraat Bank, and Vakif Bank - were expected to cut borrowing costs on corporate and other loans following last week's 200-point rate cut by the central bank, which surprised markets. read more

The document outlining commercial and corporate rates for Monday showed the 15.5%-16.5% range for loans up to three years. A banking source said it confirmed a 200 basis-point decrease.

Central bank data shows that average rates on these loans held close to 20% through most of this year. A separate banking source told Reuters the rates had been between 17.5% and 18% at state banks earlier last week.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Daren Butler

