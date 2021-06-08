Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Head of Lebanon's Hezbollah says group is ready to go to Iran to seek fuel

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, head of the Iranian-backed armed Lebanese political group Hezbollah, said on Tuesday that it was ready to go to Iran to seek fuel to help Lebanon deal with a shortage.

"We, Hezbollah, can go to Iran and negotiate with the Iranian government and buy shipments of fuel," Nasrallah said.

Lebanon is in the throes of a deep financial crisis, and shortages in essential goods such as fuel and medicine have been worsening.

