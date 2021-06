Head of Lebanon's Hezbollah says group is ready to go to Iran to seek fuel

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, head of the Iranian-backed armed Lebanese political group Hezbollah, said on Tuesday that it was ready to go to Iran to seek fuel to help Lebanon deal with a shortage.

"We, Hezbollah, can go to Iran and negotiate with the Iranian government and buy shipments of fuel," Nasrallah said.

Lebanon is in the throes of a deep financial crisis, and shortages in essential goods such as fuel and medicine have been worsening.

