Head of Lebanon's Hezbollah says he'll remain 'vigilant' until maritime deal with Israel announced

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters via a screen during a rally celebrating the birthday anniversary of Prophet Mohammed, in Beirut suburbs, Lebanon October 11, 2022. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's armed Hezbollah movement said on Tuesday it would remain "vigilant" until Lebanon announced its formal stance on a U.S.-brokered maritime border deal with Israel, which the Iran-backed armed party sees as its sworn enemy.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the party would consider it a done deal only when the two sides signed the agreement in a southern border post.

Reporting by Laila Bassam and Maya Gebeily

