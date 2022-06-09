Head of Lebanon's Hezbollah says his group has the 'capacity to prevent' Israel from extracting gas from Karish field

Vehicles drive past billboards depicting Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, ahead of parliamentary election, in Beirut, Lebanon May 13, 2022. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

June 9 (Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Thursday that his group could stop Israel from extracting gas from a maritime field that Beirut says lies in disputed waters.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Hezbollah "has the capacity to prevent the enemy from beginning to extract from Karish, and all the enemy's actions will not be able to protect this ship."

A floating production storage and offloading vessel arrived on Sunday at the Karish field, about 80 km (50 miles) west of the city of Haifa.

Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Chris Reese

