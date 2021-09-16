Skip to main content

Middle East

Hezbollah brings Iranian fuel into Lebanon, al-Manar TV says

FLE PHOTO: Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaks through a screen during a religious ceremony marking Ashura, in this screengrab taken from Al-Manar TV footage, Lebanon August 19, 2021. AL-MANAR TV/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hezbollah began bringing Iranian fuel into Lebanon via Syria on Thursday, its al-Manar TV said, a move the Shi'ite group says aims to ease a crippling energy crisis but which its opponents have said exposes the country to the risk of U.S. sanctions.

Quoting its correspondent, al-Manar TV said a convoy of around 20 tanker trucks carrying Iranian fuel oil had entered Lebanon. The Iran-backed Hezbollah has said the ship carrying the fuel docked in Syria on Sunday. read more

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

