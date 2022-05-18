Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says no political group can claim Lebanon parliamentary majority

Vehicles drive past billboards depicting Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, ahead of parliamentary election, in Beirut, Lebanon May 13, 2022. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT, May 18 (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Wednesday that no political group in the country can claim a parliamentary majority, in his first televised speech since Sunday's election.

Hezbollah and its allies previously held a majority in Lebanon's 128-seat parliament, securing 71 seats in 2018.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Laila Bassam and Timour Azhari; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.