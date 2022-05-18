1 minute read
Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says no political group can claim Lebanon parliamentary majority
BEIRUT, May 18 (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Wednesday that no political group in the country can claim a parliamentary majority, in his first televised speech since Sunday's election.
Hezbollah and its allies previously held a majority in Lebanon's 128-seat parliament, securing 71 seats in 2018.
Reporting by Laila Bassam and Timour Azhari; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Chris Reese
