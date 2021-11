Hezbollah chief rejects calls for resignation of minister who sparked Gulf row

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is seen on a video screen as he addresses his supporters during a ceremony of the latest day of Ashoura in Beirut, Lebanon September 30, 2017. Picture taken September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Hasan

BEIRUT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Thursday rejected calls for the resignation of a Lebanese minister whose comments sparked a diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia and Gulf Arab countries who withdrew their envoys to Lebanon.

In his first comments on the matter, Nasrallah said Saudi Arabia's reaction to critical comments by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi about the Saudi-led war in Yemen were "very exaggerated".

Nasrallah said Kordahi's comments were "calm and objective".

Reporting by Laila Bassam and Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Alison Williams

