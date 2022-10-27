Hezbollah chief says armed group's mobilization to end
CAIRO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, announced the end of his armed group's mobilization on Thursday, after Lebanese and Israeli leaders finalised a U.S-brokered maritime demarcation deal.
Nasrallah said in a televised speech that the signing of the deal is a "very big victory for Lebanon," adding that the Lebanese government was careful not to take any steps "that even smelled of normalization" in the indirect deal with Israel.
