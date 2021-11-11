Hezbollah chief says Syria and UAE contact is recognition of Syria's victory

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gestures as he addresses his supporters via a screen the night before Muslim Shi'ites around the world mark the day of Ashura, in Beirut, Lebanon September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

BEIRUT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said on Thursday that a trip by the United Arab Emirates' foreign minister to Damascus represented a recognition of "victory" by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over Gulf-funded rebels.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed's visit on Wednesday was the most senior by an Emirati official in the decade since Syria's civil war broke out.

