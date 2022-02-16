Hezbollah making drones, can turn rockets into precision missiles- Nasrallah

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gestures as he addresses his supporters in a rare public appearance during a religious ceremony on the eve of Ashura in Beirut's southern suburbs November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban/File Photo

BEIRUT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The leader of Hezbollah said on Wednesday that the Iran-backed group has been producing drones in Lebanon and has the ability to turn thousands of rockets into precision missiles.

"We have been producing drones in Lebanon for a long time and whoever wants to buy them, submit an order," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech to followers.

Reporting by Timour Azhari, Laila Bassam and Mahmoud Mourad Writing by Aidan Lewis

