Hezbollah members wounded in 'attack' on Lebanon southern border -sources
BEIRUT, July 12 (Reuters) - Several members of Lebanon's powerful armed group Hezbollah were wounded on Wednesday in an "attack" on the southern border with neighbouring Israeli, a security source and an informed source told Reuters.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
Israel's public broadcaster Kan said a group of Hezbollah men had set a fire at the border, setting off landmines, and that Israeli troops had fired warning shots during the incident.
