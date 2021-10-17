Skip to main content

Middle East

Hezbollah MP says Thursday's violence a 'massacre', calls for accountability

A man prepares to fire a rocket-propelled grenade during a gunfire in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

DUBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The deadly clashes that broke out in Beirut on Thursday amounted to a "massacre" and its perpetrators should be held to account, the pro-Iranian al-Mayadeen TV cited a Hezbollah representative in the Lebanese parliament as saying on Sunday.

"What the criminals ... did is a massacre and it will have important ramifications," MP Hassan Fadallah said, according to the Beirut-based channel. "Those who incited, planned ... and opened fire should be held to account all the way up to the top."

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alex Richardson

