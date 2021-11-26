Hezbollah spent $10 mln on Iranian fuel for Lebanese, Nasrallah says

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters through a screen during a rally commemorating the annual Hezbollah Martyrs' Day in Nabatieh, Lebanon, November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday the group had spent more than $10 million on free and subsidized fuel sourced from Iran for the Lebanese people since September.

In a televised address, Nasrallah said $2.6 million worth of fuel had been provided for free to Lebanese NGOs, municipalities, government hospitals and other organizations, while more than $7.5 milllion had been sold at subsidized rates.

Hezbollah began importing Iranian fuel via Syria in September in a move the party said was aimed at addressing shortages in the country driven by its crushing economic crisis.

Reporting by Timour Azhari and Laila Bassam, Editing by Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.