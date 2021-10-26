High probability of oil reaching $100/barrel, says Blackrock CEO Fink

The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

RIYADH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Larry Fink, chief executive of the world's largest asset manager BlackRock, said on Tuesday that there is a high probability of oil reaching $100 a barrel.

Fink, who was speaking at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Saudi Arabia, also called for more collaboration between the public and private sectors to tackle global challenges such as climate change.

Brent crude was down 28 cents at $85.71 a barrel by 0757 GMT, reversing gains from earlier in the day but still close to multi-year highs.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

