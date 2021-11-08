Higher energy prices lift Qatar budget surplus - finance ministry

A passenger wearing a protective face mask amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walks towards the food court area, as he waits for his flight, at the Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar, August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

DUBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Qatar's government budget recorded a surplus of 0.9 billion riyals ($247 million) in the third quarter, boosting the nine-month surplus in 2021 to 4.9 billion riyals, as higher energy prices increased the Gulf nation's revenue.

Total revenue for Q3 stood at 47 billion riyals, an increase of 20.6% year-on-year, the finance ministry said on Twitter on Monday.

Expenditures reached 46.1 billion riyals in Q3, of which 16.3 billion riyals went on major projects, it added.

Qatar is one of the world's top liquefied natural gas exporters.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Nadine Awadalla, Giles Elgood and Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.