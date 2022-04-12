1 minute read
Houthi leader says Oman grants $5 bln to Yemen's central bank -tweet
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
CAIRO, April 12 (Reuters) - Oman granted Yemen's central bank $5 billion to help it pay civil servants in the administration of capital Sana'a, Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthi supreme revolutionary committee said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Tom Hogue
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.